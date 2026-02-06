Narthex Gallery features local views

"Argyle 3" by Christa Brandenburg

Paintings by Christa Brandenburg of McMinnville will be featured through March 30 in the First Presbyterian Church’s Narthex Gallery, 390 N.E. Second St.

The show is called “That Spark of Being.” It features landscape views the artist saw within 1,000 feet of her studio in downtown McMinnville, such as the warehouse buildings in the Granary District.

The gallery is open free to the public from 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be closed Feb. 16, Presidents’ Day.

An opening reception will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, in the church.

For more information, call 503-472-6256.