Music festival raises funds for Make-a-Wish

The free festival will take place in Ladd Park in downtown Carlton. Donations will be accepted for Make-a-Wish, which helps fulfill the dreams of children and teens with critical illnesses.

This is the sixth-annual Music for Hope fundraiser. Musicians donate their time for the event.

Music will run start at 11 a.m. and run all day.

The lineup includes:

- Josh Makosky, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Yamhill River Brass, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

- Sal and the Salamanders, 4 to 6 p.m.

- Storyteller, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

- Carlton Blues, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

A link for donating to Make-a-Wish is available on the festival website, ci.carlton.or.us/community/page/music-hope-carlton-music-project