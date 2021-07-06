Moroni Seely-Roberts earns PacWest’s Player of the Year; Heather Seely-Roberts captures Coach of the Year

Sophomore forward Moroni Seely-Roberts capped an incredible campaign, in which he led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds, with the league’s Player of the Year award. He tallied a career-high 37 points in an early season loss to Dayton and recorded 33 points and a career-high 23 rebounds in a 68-58 victory over Amity.

Y-C head coach Heather Seely-Roberts was named the PacWest Conference Coach of the Year after leading the team through a grueling schedule to 13 total wins. The Tigers’ beat Cascade Christian 52-48 in the 3A championship after defeating Willamina and De La Salle North Catholic in the state playoffs.

Joining Moroni Seely-Roberts on the all-league first team was twin brother, Malachi Seely-Roberts. Amity’s Josh Wart and Keenan Graham and Dayton’s Dawson Ashley and Tyler Spink were also first-team selections.

Amity’s Isaac Watcherson, Dayton’s Justin Morales and Benji Hudson, Y-C’s Trey Richmond and Mikel Rivas and Blanchet Catholic’s Brayden Hubbard were second-team honorees.

Y-C’s Spencer Horne and Amity’s Logan Grove and George Hatch were honorable mentions.