Merkley resets town hall for Thursday

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, has rescheduled his Yamhill County town hall, which was postponed earlier this month.

He will hear from the public at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, in the McMinnville National Guard Armory, 333 S.E. Armory Way, McMinnville.

He also will hold town halls in Polk and Marion counties later Thursday.

Merkley, who was elected in 2008, holds a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year.

He was scheduled to visit McMinnville earlier, but instead he went to Portland, where U.S. Border Security agents had been involved in a shooting that wounded two people.