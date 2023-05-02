Melvin Mattoon 1936 - 2025

Melvin L. Mattoon was born in 1936, and passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in his home with his family. He was 88 years old. Mel was a real Oregonian, living most of his life in the Yamhill County area. He was what could be called a Real Mountain Man. He was raised in a logging camp and was a high climber at the age of 18. He loved the mountains and enjoyed sharing stories of his outdoor adventures. When he was 22, he joined the Portland police as a motorcycle officer and a detective for 22 years, having to retire due to having both knees replaced. Shortly afterward, Mel and his son Robert built a construction company, building pole barns all over Oregon. Mel loved life and had many friends in the AA community, celebrating 40 years of sobriety.

Mel was preceded by a younger brother, Darrel Mattoon of Hillsboro, Oregon. He leaves behind his wife, Timbre; sons, Ted of Alaska, Michael of McMinnville, Oregon, and Robert, living in Montana; daughter, Allison of McMinnville; his sister-in-law, Jan Mattoon of Hillsboro; a brother, Norman Mattoon and Janelle of Hillsboro; 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced soon.