March 7, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: A child became the teacher

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Draymond Green is a six-foot-six-inch powerhouse player on the Golden State Warriors. For his many fights, fouls, and floppings (pretending to be fouled), he was indefinitely suspended by the NBA. He resumed play in January 2024, and credited his 2-year-old toddler with teaching him a valuable lesson. They were playing basketball with a kid-sized hoop. The little tyke tried hard. He also threw fits, stomped in anger, shouted, and even flopped after missed shot attempts. Green was shocked. He saw himself in his child and determined to change his behavior. In early Palestine, a young boy’s godly behavior taught three lessons for today.

1. Learn God’s written word. In ancient Israel, Jews traveled each year to Jerusalem to celebrate the Feast of the Passover, commemorating when God delivered them from the Egyptians. Jesus was twelve when he, his parents, and a large group of relatives traveled south from Nazareth to Jerusalem. When the feast was over his parents started home, thinking Jesus was in the large traveling party. He wasn’t. They returned and searched through Jerusalem, at that time a city of about 27,000. “After three days they found him in the temple, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. And all who heard him were amazed at his understanding and his answers.” (Luke 2:46-47, English Standard Version used throughout). The youthful Son of God learned from these teachers and, with many questions, confirmed his already deep knowledge of the scriptures. Throughout the rest of his earthly life Jesus relied on the written words of God. Even when dying on the cross and separated from his Father by the sins of humankind, he relied on scripture: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Psalms 22:1). He knew the ending of that passage, which promised hope: God “…has not hidden his face from him, but has heard when he cried to him.” (Psalm 22:24).

2. Good actions may not be the right actions. When Joseph and Mary finally found Jesus, they were understandably upset. “And his mother said to him, ‘Why have you treated us so? Behold, your father and I have searching for you in great distress.’ And he said to them, ‘Why were you looking for me? Did you not know that I must be in my Father’s house?’” (Luke 2:48-49). Later in his ministry, Jesus invited a man to follow him. The man gave an excuse: “…’I will follow you Lord, but let me first say farewell to those at my home.’ Jesus said to him, ‘No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.’” (Luke 9:61-62). Jesus’ message: a farmer could not plow a straight furrow while looking back over his shoulder.

3. Listen to wise counsel. After Mary’s words to young Jesus, he obeyed his parents. “And he went…with them and came to Nazareth and was submissive to them…And Jesus increased in wisdom and in stature and in favor with God and man.” (Luke 2:51-52). Good advice may come from family or others. “Whoever heeds instruction is on the path to life, but he who rejects reproof leads others astray.” (Proverbs 10:17).

Mary Taylor Previte had remarkable faith at the young age of six. She was in a Chinese boarding school when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and declared war on America. She, her younger brother, older sister, and many others were immediately placed in a Japanese concentration camp.

For six years their living conditions were harsh: 1,400 prisoners crammed into a school built for 100 students, meals of watered-down gruel, no warm clothing in the winter, and bedbugs, flies, and rats. Her teachers led the children in singing from the Psalms: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (46:1). She remembered and followed the advice of her godly father, “A Taylor never says, ‘I can’t’.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)