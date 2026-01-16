Melt Down coming to a grill near you

The Melt Down, Yamhill County’s annual cheese-focused fundraiser, will start with a 10th-anniversary open house on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Golden Valley Brew Pub, McMinnville.

After that, 53 restaurants and other businesses will be serving grilled-cheese specials throughout February. Each sandwich sold will mean $2 for the Yamhill Community Action Program’s countywide food bank.

The kick-off celebration marks the 10th year of the Melt Down. YCAP started the fundraiser in 2017 with nine participating restaurants; four of those are still involved – The Diner, McMenamins Hotel Oregon, The Laughing Bean and 1882 Grille.

Along with 49 others, they make up this year’s list, the most ever.

Prizes will be available to people who consume at least seven sandwiches. For a list of participants, sandwiches and prizes, go to the Melt Down Facebook page or the YCAP website, yamhillcap.org.