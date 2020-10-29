McMinnville vehicle break-ins reported; car stolen

Multiple vehicles were broken into earlier this week in the area of the high school, according to McMinnville police.

The break-ins took place Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Police said they believe the suspect(s) were in the area for several hours, between midnight and 5 a.m.

A vehicle was also stolen from a driveway in the 600 block of Northeast Ninth Street. The 2018 Royota RAV4 was described as dark blue with Oregon license plate 765KQR. Anyone seeing this vehicle should call 911.

If you believe your vehicle was entered and/or you have items missing from your vehicle contact the police immediately at 503-434-7307.

Police are interested in obtaining video surveillance from anyone living in the area of the high school and on Ninth Street. This would include footage of suspicious activity and/or persons. Contact Sgt Josh Sheets at 503-435-5612 with video surveillance information.

Car owners can take steps to protect their vehicle. Lock doors and close windows, don't leave your car running, park in well-lit areas, hide any valuables and invest in an anti-theft system if possible.