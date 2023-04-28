By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 28, 2023 Tweet

McMinnville School Board: Humlie and Vollmer face off for Position 4

Anita Humlie Larry Vollmer

Editor's note: Articles are based on responses to questions from the News-Register to each of the candidates. Some responses were edited for length.

Anita Humlie is challenging incumbent Larry Vollmer for Position 4 on the McMinnville School Board.

Vollmer has held the seat since 2006. Before joining the school board, he volunteered on the McMinnville School Budget Committee.

A graduate of Scappoose High School and Southern Oregon University, where he studied business, Vollmer is a sales manager for Empire Rubber & Supply. Previously, he did field sales for Ammeraal Beltech USA.

His daughter went to McMinnville High School. His wife is an employee of the district.

Humlie was a teaching assistant at Newby Elementary School for 11 years. She worked for Humlie School of Music from 2017 to 2021. She now does seasonal work at Kathleen Bernards’ CPA office, in addition to being self-employed.

Humlie graduated from the Matsu School District. She has been a volunteer with fire and life safety programs.

Her stepchildren studied music at Mac High in addition to being homeschooled.

Larry Vollmer

Duties of a school board member are as “simple and complex as you wish them to be,” Vollmer said. They include hiring the superintendent, ensuring the district is meeting the needs of all students, making sure the district follows state statutes, and providing financial oversight, as well as learning more about district operations and programs.

Vollmer said he is a good listener who aims to represent the students of the McMinnville district. “That is the lens that I peek through when discussions are had on how best to ensure their well-rounded education and experiences that will propel them after K-12 and beyond,” he said.

He said he is not seeking political recognition by serving on the board, but rather is trying to “do what is best for kids and cheer on all the adults we employ.” Teachers and other staff members are “the true heroes that make things happen for the children in our buildings.”

Adding that his experience on the board is valuable, Vollmer said that he is self-funding his re-election campaign.

During the next four-year term, he said, the board will need to continue programs that help children flourish in the post-COVID world — even as the additional funding the district received during the pandemic ends. In addition, he said, the board needs to help the district focus on mental health needs of students and staff.

He said public education must provide a well-rounded education to all students, and ensure students can experience enriching activities and learn to think critically so they can become productive and contributing members of society.

Rather than giving in to pressure to conform to the “extremely polarized political” climate these day, Vollmer said, “I think a school district should teach about factual topics without the influence of external political pressures that pull people apart.”

He added, “tolerance, acceptance, understanding, inclusion and harmony should be the framework for how we help today’s students view their impact on the world ahead.”

Vollmer said he is pleased that communication between the district and the community is improving; he’d like outreach to continue to ensure it reaches everyone.

“Our community members need to know that we do things a bit differently here in McMinnville, which has set us apart and above many other districts in the state,” Vollmer said. “Our focus in the classroom is on research-based teaching and learning strategies.”

About facilities, he said the district has room to accommodate enrollment growth in the short term, and it has property in reserve for another school at each level in the future.

It also has “adequate” athletic facilities, he said, although students would benefit from additional field and practice space.

The district “does an excellent job in maintaining our existing facilities” and plans ahead for future needs. It makes a practice of waiting until one construction bond is expiring before starting another, in order to avoid increasing property taxes.

“This is a responsible and purposeful decision … to maintain quality facilities and to keep on top of what the community has supported for our students,” he said.

Vollmer said he believes the McMinnville School District is a great place for children. “ I am so proud of what is being delivered to the students here, and the climate in which they learn is unparalleled,” he said. “This community does a superb job in supporting the schools, and we the school board have the responsibility to (ensure) a quality school system where children grow and thrive.”

Anita Humlie

Humlie said she has “a heart to empower students” and wants to represent parents, teachers and the district, as well She sees the main duties of the board as “making sure schools are safe and choosing curriculum that prepares students for college and many career choices.

“I want school to be a safe place, a healthy learning environment that builds a strong academic foundation,” she said.

Her background as an educator in McMinnville “gives me a strong understanding of how the district operates, the amazingly dedicated teachers and the programs that are in place to help develop strong academic skills in all students,” she said.

In the next four years, Humlie said, board members will deal with numerous issues, including the need to help students regain academic losses from the pandemic years. “It would be great to move every student up to grade level, and beyond,” she said.

In addition, she recognizes that students went through a lot of emotional trauma during the recent pandemic. “They need compassion and encouragement to rebalance and focus on education once again,” she said.

Humlie said the state “has been constantly lowering standards,” which has eroded public schools’ ability to equip students for college readiness, the workforce or productive citizenship. “I now believe that the curriculum and standards should be set by our local school board and district, in collaboration with teachers and parents, to make the best decision for our next generation,” she said.

She called for “letting parents know that their voice matters, and that we want their involvement in their children’s education.”

A lot of parents are feeling unheard and not represented, she said.

For instance, she said, the district recently polled parents and teachers about their preference for next year’s school calendar. “A large majority” voted for the standard calendar, she said, but a different version was approved.

“This left parents and even teachers feeling that their thoughts were not fully supported,” she said. Instead, she said, board members should “want the community to know that their support is valued, and it means so much to the students!”

She said she encourages parents to attend board meetings and otherwise get involved in schools. “Parents are the ones that know and want what’s best for their children,” she said.

Keeping people involved and informed will assure the community that money is being well-allocated, she said.

Humlie said the district’s facilities are adequate for the current enrollment. For now, she said, the district should focus its attention on providing a great education.

She would like an assessment of athletic facilities to see how well they are used and maintained — including the aquatic center, which is used for swimming lessons and the high school swim team.

She also would like to see more tennis courts and improvements to facilities for other activities, including music and the arts.

Humlie called for creative ways — such as benefit concerts or a summer fair — to fund projects that aren’t part of bond measures. Students could participate in fundraisers along with adults, and that would make them feel ownership for their schools.

Humlie, who worked with students who were learning English, is complimentary about the district’s use of Title I Reading and English Language Learning programs in McMinnville’s elementary schools.

Such programs “are very beneficial to students that need a little additional support to reach grade level and above,” she said. “The small group can focus on key elements that are missing and provide specialized instruction, which is easier for those that feel overwhelmed in the large classroom, or too shy to ask for help.”