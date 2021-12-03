McMinnville resident and her cats escape blaze

Photo courtesy McMinnville Fire Department##Amity volunteer firefighter Jordan Dyche holds one of five cats rescued early Friday morning from a McMinnville house fire. Amity volunteer Lt. Daniel Loop assists.

A Southeast McMinnville resident and her five cats escaped an early Friday morning fire.

The Yamhill Communications Agency received a report from a newspaper delivery driver shortly before 5 a.m. regarding the blaze in the 5500 block of Booth Bend Road, according to McMinnville Fire Department Operations Chief Amy Hanifan and Training Division Chief Scott Law.

The fire was immediately upgraded to a second alarm due to the residence being occupied. Amity and Dayton fire personnel responded.

The caller said he used his car horn to awaken the resident and then helped her escape through a bedroom window. She confirmed she was alone, but expressed concern for her cats inside.

Firefighters initial found the front porch on fire. Flames were knocked down. They entered the home to search for the missing pets. One cat was found inside and brought outside to the resident. Other cats were seen outside and it’s believed they all survived.

The resident, who was not injured, is staying with family in McMinnville.

No cause of the fire has been determined, but it’s not believed to be suspicious. The blaze started on the front porch.

As temperatures drop we see an increased amount of fires because of the use of portable heaters, heat lamps, etc., according to fire officials. It's advised to use caution with alternative heating sources.”

The fire department wants to make residents aware that smoke alarms save lives. They have a 10-year lifespan and should be checked frequently to insure they are operable in the event of a fire, according to Hanifan and Law.

Nine pieces of equipment and 21 firefighters responded. Fire and emergency medical service coverage for the county was provided by the Yamhill Fire Protection District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (Newberg).

The McMinnville Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and a McMinnville Water & Light crew also responded.