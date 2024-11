Martin Banke 1936 - 2024

Martin Bernard Banke went home peacefully to Jesus on October 31, 2024, in Port Orchard, Washington.

A native of McMinnville, Oregon, Martin was a gifted watercolor artist, who beautifully captured countless Willamette Valley scenes. He is widely remembered for his kindness, strong faith, and artwork.

Memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville.