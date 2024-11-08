November 8, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 8, 2024

Taxed to death

I was reading the article about the homeless saying they are being ignored.

As a hardworking taxpayer, I am tired of my property taxes increasing.

Nothing is free. That money has to come from somewhere.

With high inflation and increasing cost of living, I feel I am taxed to death.

I know I sound like Scrooge, but I have worked hard all my life. Even today, I am working 50 hours plus a pay period in overtime in order to provide a good home — at the cost of missing time with my family.

Where does it say, if you make bad choices, we should tax everyone to help you live.

I get everyone’s situation is different, but I had a brother who was an addict for years, living on the street or at my dad’s house because he refused to get clean and get a job. There was always an excuse until my dad died and the free ride was over.

He died homeless on the street, without a dollar to his name, despite all the inheritance he had gotten. I was not going to take from my family to give to him, as he had already been through rehab several times.

You know the saying: Getting taxed is the penalty you pay for working hard.

Darrell Miller

McMinnville

Worthy of note

It was good to see Kirby Neumann-Rea’s Oct. 30 story and photos about an on-campus Linfield University mural.

The downtown McMinnville Art Alley mural inadvertently slights Linfield by not including the college as a local attraction of note.

What to do? Display a mural in a downtown location which applauds Linfield.

Tim Marsh

McMinnville

Blight on neighborhood

When dispatch relocated some weeks back, the transit center became a blight on the neighborhood. In fact, it is just downright scary at times.

The bus drivers still use the facilities for breaks and lunch, but don’t get the time, pay or authority to deal with the problems going on nearby. And knocks on the door often go unanswered.

Please note that we riders need someone on site to call the police when necessary.

Just some sort of presence would be appreciated. Otherwise, the place has become a ghost town of anything goes.

Call Transit Manager Cynthia Thompson at 503-474-4910 with your complaints or solutions. Thank you.

Beverly Montgomery

McMinnville

Just deserts

Journalist and author H.L. Mencken — the sage of Baltimore, who died in 1956 — said this about Tuesday night:

“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”

Brad Thompson

McMinnville