Leadership from YCAP responds to complaints

Comments
JustMyThoughts
There are so many deserving people out there that need a home and would be so grateful to have their own place to call home but yet you give people like my neighbor who is a open drug user and constantly has men and other unsafe people in and out of her apartment all day and night long. She also has a three year old daughter that she treats like crap. She has other kids that were taken away but somehow CPS hasn’t came in to take the one she has now. I pray everyday for that little girls safety. We have had to literally put cameras all around our place because these people hang out around our vehicles and near our home. I have children and it’s a constant worry about what kind of creeps are hanging around outside. We have even found a needle cap in our parking spot that easily could have been a used syringe. I’ve heard her brag multiple times about her FREE housing and FREE bills. It’s sad and I hurt for the ones that truly deserve to have that home. I’ve tried calling YCAP to report her and all I get is automated messages. Random drug test and monthly visits should be required for certain amount of time once being placed in a home.
Lulu
YCAP represents just another nebulous, self-justifying, behemoth of a bureaucracy operating at a glacial pace. They don't have sufficient personnel to answer their phones? Maybe they'll actually read (and respond) to the legitimate concerns raised by JustMyThoughts. But I doubt it.
ALLCAPS
THROW THE BUMS OUT AND I DONT MEAN THE RESIDENTS.AND I ALSO WOULD LIKE TO SAY THANKS TO JustMyThoughts, her words are accurate and true.
Lizzy
The navigation center was "opening soon" for two years now. Let's see if it is open any time in 2025.