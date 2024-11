Donna Lee Neuschwanger 1947 - 2024

Donna Lee Neuschwanger passed away November 4, 2024. She enjoyed bowling and was an advocate for animal safety. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Neuschwanger; her brother, Jack Morrison; and her parents, Lidia and Roy Morrison. She is survived by her daughter, Cari Dorsh; her son-in-law, Tom Dorsh; and her four grandchildren, Peyton, Brody, Noah, and Grace. She is also survived by her sisters, Diana Santos and Lesli Morrison.