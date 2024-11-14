Mayor strips Chenoweth’s committee assignments

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
Apparently Drabkin doesn't remember that sour grapes lead to a bad taste in one's palate -- how petty can one be?
BC
Looks like McMinnville has it's very own version of DJT. Retaliation and lashing out publicly against anyone who dares to question any action or inaction is pretty petty and very DJT-ish.
CubFan
I guess I shouldn’t have expected Drabkin to go down without some sort of backlash. Chenoweth is the ONLY city councilor with the backbone to stand up to her and fight for what is right. I’ve heard that one does not dare cross her, and this is evidence of what repercussions await the one who dares to defy her. Sad to say the rest of the city council panders to her. Stand strong Chris… January will soon be here, and the door will bang her butt on the way out!
CubFan
We are now learning more about the city “service charge”. When the city implemented this charge we were told it was to pay down a $1.8 million deficit. There was no mention of it continuing beyond that. The city has now collected $3.5 million- or nearly twice what the service charge was for. Now we see that is will never go away, and there is an automatic INCREASE every year based on the CPI. What would happen if we decided to deduct this “service charge” from our bills? It’s nothing more than a tax by another name. It’s just not right.
tagup
The difference between this “service charge” and a tax, is the tax can be claimed as an itemized deduction.
Will our new Mayor address the issue?
I won’t hold my breath.
B
Well I guess she told him! Her behavior seems to fit what we have been hearing about her for some time.
stargold
It's great to see that the mayor is holding the councilman accountable for violating his agreements. I hope the new mayor will continue to manage the council with the same reliable ethics Remy has shown. Thank you, mayor.
Lulu
Borrowing from D. H. Lawrence, Drabkin has "something to expiate: a pettiness".
B
On the issue of expenses; "Elon Musk to launch leaderboard tracking government spending" Wonder if he has time to launch one for Mac?
Bob
Since citizens are going to hold the entire city council responsible for the quality of the police chief hire, it seems to me that the other councilors should have had the guts to join with councilor Chenowith in objecting to our mayors authoritarian rule. Apparently 54% of voters and the police and fire departments agreed.