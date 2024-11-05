By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 5, 2024 Tweet

Along the Street: Downtown family dwelling units among current construction projects

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register## Construction crews begin site preparations at Second and Cowls streets for two new family dwelling units. Andrew Wilder is building the project at 218 N.E. Cowls St.

- Excavation work has started on a new building that will hold two family dwelling units at 218 N.E. Cowls St., near the intersection of Second and Cowls.

Andrew Wilder of Wilder Rentals of Newberg is building the 1,800 square foot building, designed by architect Bruce Kenny, formerly of McMinnville. The project is expected to cost $175,000, according to a building permit approved in July.

An early permit application described the project as a small hotel, but plans were changed to dwelling units on the updated permit.

- The building at 1109 N.E. Lafayette Ave., formerly Pringle’s appliance repair shop, will have a new tenant soon. Property owner Tarah Dawson also is planning a mural on the building, featuring the 1950 McMinnville UFO sighting that became known around the world.

- Joseph Cook plans to build a new 1,500-square-foot building on his property on S.W. Peavine Road. According to city building permits, the new structure, valued at $10,000, will serve as storage for tractors and other equipment.

- The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 2010 N.E. Tilbury St., McMinnville, will get a new furnace. Replacing the old gas furnace will cost $8,600, and Complete HVAC US of Lake Oswego will do the work, the building permit says.

- Salem Sign Company will install a new wall sign on the El Torito Market, which is going into the former Sears Hometown Store building at 1621 N.E. Baker St.

- Integrity Signs of Oregon, located in Dallas, was hired to put up another sign, this one at the Mazda dealership at 3075 N.E. Highway 99W.

- Site work will begin soon for the Evergreen Hotel adjacent to the air and space museums. McMinnville Properties, which owns the land, took out a building permit for $150,000 worth of grading, fill and erosion control to create a construction entrance.

Separate building permits were granted for the event center the company is building in the same area.

- A new car wash is planned at the corner of Booth Bend Road and Highway 99W, according to city building permits. Thoroughbred Express Car Wash will include a 2,729 square foot building at 1170 S.W. Booth Bend. The project is valued at $450,000.

- Carlton Hub LLC will put $845,000 into remodeling the interior of Stillwater Event Center at 455 N.E. Irvine St., a former power plant in downtown McMinnville. The project will include updating finishes and lighting, mechanical work and moving partitions.

- Another remodeling project is planned at The Oak, 326 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Interior demolition work, including removal of the bar, started Friday, Nov. 1. The restaurant and bar closed at the end of June after it was purchased by the owners of Humble Spirit and Stillwater, who plan to reopen with a new format in 2025. The remodeling project is valued at $365,000.

- A $40,000 project will make improvements to AT&T’s cellular phone facility at 1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue. On the city building permit, the facility is described as being 324.8 square feet and 131 feet, or 12 stories, tall.

- Local construction company Haworth Inc. will build a new shop at Oregon Vineyard Supply, 2700 S.E. St. Joseph Road, off Highway 99W just north of McMinnville. The 2,400-square-foot project is valued at $165,000.

- Washington Roofing reroofed Yan’s Chinese Restaurant, 1822 N.E. Highway 99W. The project to reroof the 1,400-square-foot building was valued at $23,217.

Chamber holds award dinner

Tickets must be purchased immediately if you plan to attend the annual McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting and awards dinner.

The dinner will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Allison Inn and Spa, 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg. The evening will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and the awards presentation.

Proceeds from the auction will go to student scholarships.

Awards will be announced in four categories. Nominees are:

- Business leader of the year: John Dietz, McMinnville Water & Light; Erin Stephenson, Atticus Hotel/Third Street Flats; Michael Mulkey, Willamette Valley Medical Center; Stefan Hoonhoud, EMPWR; Chris Harris, NWUAV; Wayne Marschall, McMinnville Properties; Brian Sanders, Damien Lillard Toyota; Jacob Halsey, Guild Mortgage; Reed Godfrey, McMinnville Fire District; Helen Anderson, HelloCare; Anna Hilts, Willamette Valley Medical Center; Kim Morris, Morris for Mayor.

- Nonprofit of the Year, Blanchet Farms, Common Cause Crew, Cruising McMinnville, Evergreen Museum, Gallery Theater, Habitat for Humanity, Juliette’s House, Kiwanis, Linfield University, McMinnville Lions Club, MV Advancements, See Ya Later Foundation, Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and With Courage;

- Volunteer of the Year: Lindsay Dobie, First Federal; Katie Russ, Pacific Northwest Tire; Beto Reyes, Yamhill Community CAre; Lori Robertson, Cutting Edge Metals; Jake Volz, Eagle Eye Droneography; Mike and Kim Morris, Morris Design; Kristi Reimer, Rays Leather and Repair; Matt Baker, First Federal.

- Business Leader of the Year: Alpine Crossing & Kitchen, EMPWR, First Federal, Hagan Hamilton, McMinnville Fire District, Sawtooth Caulking, Spirit Mountain Casino, The Ground, HelloCare and Pacific Northwest Tire.

Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

Greeters to meet Friday

The Delphian School in Sheridan will host the Friday, Nov. 8, Greeters program for the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

Portland Community College’s Newberg center will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters meeting from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The location will be 135 Werth Blvd, Newberg.

Gym plans Turkey Trot

H-Bomb Fitness, 455 W. Main St. in Carlton, will host a “Turkey Trot” event on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.

The walk will start at 8 a.m. Participants can bring a canned item for the local food bank or a monetary donation to enter.

Hot coffee, cocoa and cider will be served inside the gym following the event. Free raffle tickets will be available, as well.

To donate to the raffle, call H-Bomb Fitness, at 503–852-3012.

Majestic Tree winner

The Giant Sequoia in the academic quad at Linfield University was voted winner of the 2024 Majestic Tree contest. The sequoia edged the ginkgo biloba in front of Renshaw Hall in the final round of last month’s bracket-style tree tournament. For details on the full field in the second annual project, visit majestictreeweek.org

‘Socks for Soles’ update

Provoking Hope of McMinnville, a peer-based addiction and recovery nonprofit, has added three locations to its “Socks for Soles” campaign. collecting socks and other warm clothing through Nov. 16.

Bins have been placed at Pacific NW Tires, Creator Tax Solutions and Cascade Movement Center, along with Provoking Hope, Grocery Outlet, Les Schwab McMinnville, Les Schwab Newberg, Vineyard Heights, McMinnville Senior Center, First Federal, Wilco, Praise Church, American Family Insurance, Jack Maxwell III, Marshalls, By-Pass pub in Dayton, Northwest Senior and Disability Services, Brookdale Town Center, Brookdale City Center, McMinnville Community Center, McMinnville Public Library, Awaken Church, McMinnville Aquatic Center, Key Bank, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and Calvary Chapel.

Les Schwab stores in McMinnville and Newberg are holding a friendly competition, through Nov. 16, to see which location raises the most donations.

Also, Provoking Hope will hold a one-day “Fill The Van” event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 568 Highway 99W, McMinnville. Provoking Hope is collecting essential items such as socks, hats, scarves, winter coats, and unopened single-use hygiene products for families in need. For details, call Kari Smith at 971-438-5451.

Send business and local services news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.