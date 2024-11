Judy Vinson 1959 - 2024

Judy Vinson was born May 17, 1959, in Eureka, California, to Wallace and Jena (Durham) Evans.

She lived a life with love, care, and dedication to her family.

Her celebration of life will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Fendall Community Club, Willamina, Oregon.