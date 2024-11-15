November 15, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: What about the weather?

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Weather is often autumn news. In a “Reader’s Digest” story, ferry passengers returned from Juneau, Alaska in the fall. A frustrated tourist asked a boy who was a local, “Doesn’t it ever stop raining around here?” The little guy responded: “I don’t know. I’m only seven years old.” The Bible has many stories when God intervenes and uses weather for his purposes.

Joseph was sold into Egyptian slavery by 10 of his jealous brothers. Then he denied the advances of an adulterous wife and was thrown into prison. Joseph continued trusting God for two years, who gifted him with the ability to interpret dreams. His success with the dreams of two cell mates, resulted in a summons to the king of Egypt who had two dreams no one could interpret. In his dreams the pharaoh “…was standing by the Nile, and behold, there came up out of the Nile seven cows, attractive and plump, and they fed in the reed grass. And behold, seven other cows, ugly and thin came up out of the Nile after them…(and) ate up the seven attractive, plump cows.” (Genesis 41:1-4, English Standard Version used throughout.)

He had a similar dream about plump ears of corn swallowed up by withered ears of corn. Joseph said: “The dreams of Pharaoh are one; …There will come seven years of great plenty throughout all the land of Egypt, but after them there will arise seven years of famine, and all the plenty will be forgotten in the land of Egypt.” (Genesis 41:25, 29-30). Pharaoh put Joseph as second in command over all of Egypt. Later during the famine, his brothers came to buy grain and Joseph was reunited with his family.

After a day of miracles and ministry, Jesus and the disciples boarded a small fishing boat, perhaps similar to one found on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, which is about 26 feet long and could carry 15 men. As they sailed, “…a great windstorm arose, and the waves were breaking into the boat, so that the boat was already filling.” (Mark 4:37). Jesus was sound asleep in the stern of the boat. The disciples ran to him, saying “…Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing? And he awoke and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, ‘Peace! Be still!’ And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. He said to them, ‘Why are you so afraid? Have you still no faith?’” (Mark 4:38-40).

God can still use weather for good. Harris Faulkner wrote in her book, “Faith Still Moves Mountains”, of a phone call by General George Patton to his chaplain on Dec.8, 1944. “Do you have a prayer for weather? We must do something about these rains if we are to win the war.” Steady downpours for weeks had stalled Patton’s tanks and prevented critical air support. The Germans had surrounded 12,000 American troops in Bastogne. The chaplain said, “I will check, sir, and let you know within the hour.” He found nothing in his prayer books, so he wrote out a simple prayer, which read in part: “Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains…Grant us fair weather for Battle…that armed with Thy power we may advance from victory to victory and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies and establish Thy justice among men and the nations.”

When Patton read it he ordered, “Have 250,000 copies printed and see to it that every man in the Third Army gets one.” On Christmas morning, 1944, contrary to forecasts of continued bad weather, the rains stopped; the sun shined. It continued clear and dry for more than a week. Patton’s troops, now with air support, engaged in fierce fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, pushing the Germans back. Five months later, the Nazis surrendered on May 7.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)