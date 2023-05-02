Jerry Lundeen 1939 - 2024

Jerry Lundeen passed away peacefully on October 31, 2024, at home, with family by his side, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born February 8, 1939, in Shevlin, Minnesota, to Arthur and Pearl Lundeen. When Jerry was two, the family moved to Burns, Oregon, where his dad and his dad’s cousins owned a logging camp before finally settling in Willamina, Oregon.

In 1962, he joined the Army and served his boot camp weeks in Arkansas and then was stationed in Alaska, where he played both baseball and basketball for the U.S. Army team. The Army loaned Jerry out to the Alaska Goldpanners, a Fairbanks baseball team, where he helped them get to the Nationals, earning a trophy for his efforts.

In 1967, Jerry married Joyce (Yoder) in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

After a stint as a logger, and then a driver for Imperial Distributing (along with the little family dog, Blitz, who ferociously guarded the merchandise), Jerry spent the majority of his working career in real estate, owning a Century 21 office in McMinnville with his wife, Joyce.

He was an avid athlete throughout his life: he played fast-pitch softball until torn ligaments retired him at age 35. He tended to excel at any sport he participated in, from baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, ping-pong, billiards, bowling, swimming to golf. Jerry loved competition, whether it be sports, card games or even who could eat the most crab! His custom-made trophy case was a testament to that competitive spirit.

He loved spending time at the ocean, crabbing in Pacific City or snorkeling on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, with family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest and by his own rules.

If you were around Jerry long enough, you were likely given a nickname. For years he ran a football pool, and when the weekly results were posted, the list included such nicknames as Blossom, Scruffy, Que-Ball, and Weed-Layer.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Pearl; and his only sibling, Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his three children, daughter, Cindi (Gracie) Nelson, and son-in-law and friend, Brian (lurch) Nelson; son, Rod (Roderick) Lundeen, and daughter-in-law, Kathryn; son, Boyd (Boyder) Lundeen, and daughter-in-law, Jenny; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Awaken Church, 655 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville.

