Marian Chasse 1954 - 2026

Marian Chasse, 71, passed away March 12, 2026, in Tualatin, Oregon. Born August 8, 1954, in Spokane, Washington, Marian lived a life marked by dedication to her family, career, and community.



Marian graduated from Marycrest Academy and began her college journey at Regis College in Denver, Colorado. She later returned to Portland to attend Portland State University, where she majored in Physics. Her academic pursuits laid the foundation for a successful career in telecommunications. While still a student, Marian joined Pacific Northwest Bell as an operator. After earning her degree, she transitioned into their IT department. Her expertise and commitment led her to a long tenure with AT&T, where she worked for over 20 years and advanced her career by relocating to the Seattle area for new opportunities. Marian’s professional journey continued with roles at WinStar in Virginia and other telecommunications companies across California and Washington.



Beyond her professional accomplishments, Marian was deeply devoted to her family and friends. She was a central figure within her family—a reliable source of connection who kept everyone informed and united. Her warmth extended beyond her immediate circle; she brought joy to children as "Bubbles the Clown," volunteering at hospitals and parties to brighten young lives. Her dogs were also her soulmates, keeping her happy and involved.



Marian also found joy in creative pursuits. She had a passion for scrapbooking and cherished the camaraderie of her scrapbooking group. Together, they created memory books, collages, and hangings that celebrated life’s moments while fostering meaningful friendships.



Marian is survived by her mother, Margaret Chasse; brothers, James, Mark, and Bruce; and sister, Loretta. She was predeceased by her father, Lyle Chasse; and sister, Denise Chasse.



Marian’s legacy is one of love, creativity, and service. She will be remembered as a steadfast presence in the lives of those who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to all who mourn her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, on May 2, 2026, at Prescott Fountain, 2903 N.E. Prescott Street, Portland OR. We will be sharing our memories and celebrating her life with friends and family. Donations to the Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.