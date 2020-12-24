By Dora Totoian • Of The News-Register • 

Mac W&L owes city $800,000

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

sisinmac

I suppose the rates will go up, because of this error. It is not the citizen's fault, and Mac Water and Light should have a surplus of money to be able to pay this "error" without raising our rates, since it was no fault of ours. But, we will see how this plays out, for sure.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable