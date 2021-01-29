Council declines support of letter directed at state

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
mobergm20
If you want to help out the downtown core shut down 3rd street to traffic so you can allow the restaurants and tasting rooms to have more outdoor seating/tents. Similar to what was done during the summer. Traffic can flow through 1st or 2nd street and there is plenty of parking on either side for other businesses. Side benefit of not having lifted pick-up trucks peacocking down 3rd street. Not a cure all since its outdoor dining in January bit any little bit helps and we need these businesses to survive if we want any resemblance of a downtown once this is all over.