Mac’s bower of lights must be replaced

News-Register file photo

The future of Third Street’s iconic twinkling lights now depends on a fundraising campaign to purchase new strands and remove and replace existing ones.

McMinnville Downtown Association has announced that the lights have been damaged over the years due to weather, incidents such as large trucks striking the tree limbs and taking the lights with them, and general wear and tear. The strands remain in the trees year-round, between Adams and Galloway streets.

The cost to remove/repair/replace the lights is $33,000. Currently MDA has just over $5,000 in the light replacement fund.

The money must be raised in order to pay for new lights and their installation, according to a press release from MDA.

To make up the $28,000 gap, the MDA board is seeking donations. Ways to help range from sponsoring a single bulb to the entire project. A $1,000 donation will pay for one tree covered with lights, and $5,000 will cover an entire block. Small signs crediting support will be put up for tree and block sponsorships.

To donate, send a check or cash to the McMinnville Downtown Association, 105 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, OR 97128, or call 503-472-3605 to pay by credit card, Donations are tax deductible.

All donors will have their names/business names listed in an ad in the News-Register as well as on the MDA social media outlets.