Mac hospital plucks new CEO from Newberg

After eight years as CEO up the road at the Providence Newberg Medical Center, Linda Bergen is moving to McMinnville to assume the helm at the Willamette Valley Medical Center. She will replace interim CEO Marc Nichols, effective May 4.

The announcement was made by LifePoint Health's Western Division, which includes Willamette Valley.

"She has a long history of building community partnerships that advance the health and wellbeing of people of all ages," said Division President Sandy Podley in a press release. "We are confident she is the right person to lead WVMC into the future.”

Bergen began her career as a nurse. She advanced through the ranks to director of nursing services at Providence St. Peter’s in Olympia, then assumed the roles of assistant administrator and vice president of operations.

After leaving Providence St. Peter’s, Bergen founded Sage Healthcare Consulting, providing consulting and interim executive management services for various acute care hospitals and health systems in the western U.S. She joined Providence Newberg as chief operating officer and chief nursing operator.

Bergen said in the press release she was excited about the move.

“I have been so impressed by what I have seen and heard so far," she said. "I believe we have great opportunities ahead of us keep advancing healthcare delivery throughout WVMC’s region and change people’s lives for the better.”

Willamette Valley is a 60-bed, acute-care, full-service hospital. It is one of only two in Oregon operating on a for-profit basis.

The hospital employs more than 630 people at facilities opened in 1996 on the Highway 18 Bypass.