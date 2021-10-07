Mac football drops 48-14 loss to Sherwood

McMinnville struggled to contain the Sherwood offense during tonight's Class 6A Pacific Conference matchup, which the Grizzlies lost, 48-14. Sherwood wide receiver Cody Hall torched the Mac secondary for 146 yards and four touchdowns, including three scores during the second quarter.

The Grizzlies received a strong effort from running back Austin Rapp. He tallied 152 yards of total offense and recorded both of Mac's touchdowns.

Mac (3-3, 1-1 Pacific) plays at Liberty next Friday night at 7.