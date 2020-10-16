Mac city council candidate's husband blasts Peralta, who says criticism unfounded

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
GrizzlyMountain
As one of several candidates who is running on a public transparency platform, it doesn’t seem to me that Ms. Ruiz has been very transparent.
First, private religious beliefs should not matter if they are kept separate from government. However, Scientology is in organization with interests and motives that by many accounts extend beyond personal worship, and credible evidence suggests that Ms. Ruiz and her husband were employees of that organization. Given the circumstances it seems fair to ask whether she is still affiliated with the Scientology organization. Why won’t she comment?
Second, Ms. Ruiz as well as Heidi Parker, Chris Cheneweth, Adam Garvin, Mary Starrett, Lindsay Berschauer and other local candidates are funded by a political action committee called “Yamhill First.” This PAC is in turn largely funded by corporate interests. One should ask why Yamhill First is spending significant amounts of money on local elections. Do we think these are no-strings-attached contributions?
Third, Ms. Ruiz has been a prominent anti-vaccination advocate. Does she plan on pushing her extreme personal political views in her role as an elected official? She hasn’t addressed this.
Lastly, Ms. Ruiz, Heidi Parker and others have stated that they will increase funding for emergency services, but offer no plans on how to pay for this. In fact, they also state that they will decrease fees. As a matter of basic accounting, I want to know how they plan on decreasing income while simultaneously increasing expenses.
Transparency in government is a good thing. But why don’t Brittany Ruiz, Heidi Parker and others practice what they preach?