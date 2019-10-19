By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 19, 2019 Tweet

Linfield wins third straight, shuts out Willamette, 77-0

Linfield's defense posted its first shutout of the season, Wyatt Smith accounted for seven touchdowns and the Wildcats scored 77 points for the second consecutive week in defeating Willamette 77-0 today at Maxwell Field. The Linfield defense limited the Bearcats to only 251 yards of total offense, led by sophomore linebacker Brian Pullman (eight tackles, half sack) and McMinnville High School alum Tyler Sitton (four tackles, three pass breakups).

Smith, a week after posting a school-record eight passing touchdowns, threw for six more against Willamette. He also rushed for a first-quarter score. The junior quarterback completed 17 passes for 398 yards, hitting his brother Colton for 127 yards and two TDs and Keegan Weiss for 115 yards and two more scores.

In total, the Wildcats racked up 702 offensive yards, the fifth-greatest number in the school record books.

The 77-point margin of victory was the second-biggest in Linfield football history.

Smith spearheaded a 21-point first quarter. He scored a one-yard TD run on the 'Cats' initial possession. Smith then located brother Colton and Weiss on back-to-back touchdown passes to help Linfield secure a 21-0 lead.

The two Wildcat brothers connected again in the second quarter, this time on a 57-yard bomb down the right sideline. Smith then located tail back Connor McNabb for a 26-yard TD on the ensuing Linfiled possession.

Smith fired a 33-yard scoring strike to Weiss with 2:20 left in the half to give the Wildcats a 42-0 lead at the break.

On Smith's final appearance against Willamette, he launched a 34-yard TD pass to Keaton Wood for his sixth passing score of the game.

Back-up quarterbacks Clark Hazlett and Kolby Iverson combined for four touchdowns in the second half.

Linfield (4-1, 3-0 NWC) plays at PLU next Saturday at 1 p.m.