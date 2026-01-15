Linfield softball hosting two January camps

Linfield University is hosting two All-Skills Softball Clinics on Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 at Ad and Joan Rutschman Fieldhouse on the corner of Linfield Avenue and Davis Street.

Each clinic will stress the skills and fundamentals necessary to be successful at any level of competition. The skills covered include hitting, bunting, base running, pitching/catching and fundamental defensive play for infield and outfield.

For ages 13-18, both clinics also feature a post-clinic talk about developing success skills on and off the softball field and a question-and-answer session where clinic attendees can ask Linfield coaches and players questions about college and the softball recruiting process.

Both clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for campers ages 8-12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for campers ages 13-18, with a one-hour break for lunch (approximately noon to 1 p.m.)

Costs of the camp are $80 per camper for ages 13-18 and $60 per camper for ages 8-12.

Campers will have the opportunity to purchase lunch at Dillin Dining Hall and eat with current Linfield softball players. Attendees are also welcome to bring a sack lunch or make plans to travel off campus to purchase a lunch.

Campers are urged to bring all their necessary softball equipment, including: tennis shoes, gloves, bats, batting helmets, workout-appropriate clothes and water bottles.

Campers who do not have a bat or batting helmet will be provided one. All campers should bring cleats and a sweatshirt or other outer layer, as activities will be moving outside as the weather allows.

The clinic instruction will be provided by the coaches and players of the Linfield University Wildcats, one of the most consistently successful softball programs in the country.

The 2024 team finished 3rd at the NCAA Division III World Series after posting a 50-4 record and 43-0 regular season record. As a team, the ‘Cats led the entire country in home runs, doubles, and runs scored while finishing in the top 20 in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, fielding percentage, and opponent strikeouts. The 2025 team finished 3rd at the NCAA Division III World Series and broke the all-time Division III home run record.