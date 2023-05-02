Linfield graduation Sunday

Kristof to speak at Linfield graduation Sunday

The News-Register staff

New York Times columnist, Pulitzer Prize winner and Yamhill County cidermaker Nicholas Kristof will address more than 470 graduating students at Linfield University on Sunday, June 1.

The Class of 2025 includes students from 16 states and three other countries. Most are receiving bachelor’s degrees, including degrees in nursing and numerous other majors, but almost 50 have earned graduate degrees in business, sports science and analytics or nursing.

The commencement ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 1, on Linfield’s McMinnville campus. In addition to Kristof, a Yamhill County native, speakers will include Lucinda Day Fournier, a 1995 graduate who is chair of the Linfield University Board of Trustees; Tracey Kebede-Berhanu, a 2007 graduate, who is a member of the Alumni Leadership Council; graduating student Kayla Hudock and Interim President Becky Johnson.

Keynote speaker Kristof also is the author of several best-selling books, including “Tightrope,” which focuses on Yamhill County and the way changes in the economy and industry have affected people across the U.S. He grew up near Yamhill and worked at the News-Register while in high school. During his long career in journalism, he has covered numerous global issues and humanitarian crises.

Following commencement, the Linfield School of Nursing will host its traditional Spring Pinning Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. in the Oak Grove on campus. The ceremony marks the formal entry of nursing graduates into the profession.

Other commencement events include baccalaureate at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium; and departmental get-togethers.

Both commencement and spring pinning will be livestreamed on the Linfield University YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@LinfieldUniversity.