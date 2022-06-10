Lewis E. Hollister 1943 - 2022

Loving husband and father, Lewis Hollister went to meet his wife Barbara in Heaven. He will be dearly missed by his son, Ty and his wife Maria and his son, Clay. Lewis loved living life to the fullest, being with his family, going out for rides, from the beach to the mountains, and seeing all the animals the world has to offer. He raised livestock at an early age and loved his dogs even more. He was active in everything he did, with a smile on his face.

A private memorial will be held with his family.

