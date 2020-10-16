October 16, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 16, 2020

The invisible man

Votes are precious. Choose wisely.

We elect legislators to debate blls with colleagues on all sides, then vote on the record, regardless of the chances of prevailing.

Sen. Brian Boquist did not do that. Since one specific bill he opposed was clearly going to pass, Boquist and 10 Republican colleagues chose instead to run to Idaho depriving the Legislature of the quorum necessary to proceed with that vote — or votes on anything else.

Prior to the walkout, Boquist said publicly to the Senate president, "If you send the state police to get me, hell's coming to visit you personally." And Oregon made national news when Boquist advised the state police superintendent, in any bid to force him back, to "send bachelors and come heavily armed."

That’s who’s representing my District 12. His actions certainly aren't those of a man with the temperament required.

It was the Republicans’ second walkout. After the first, the governor dropped certain GOP opposed legislation in exchange for their return and commitment not to walk out again. Obviously, their word, including Boquist’s and the oaths taken to legislatively represent constituents, doesn’t mean much.

Boquist’s page at www.oregonlegislature.gov links a Facebook page that doesn’t exist and a Twitter account where the most recent comment was made in 2015. As of this writing there’s no Boquist re-election web page, nor have I found interviews or appearances, zoom or otherwise. Apparently there are none, so where can constituents hear him discuss and voting decisions.

Why is he not accessible? Perhaps he knows he doesn’t deserve re-election.

His actions say it all. Fortunately, he's not unopposed. Bernadette Hansen is a highly qualified and accessible person with integrity. She will not flee, but work with colleagues on both sides to represent all of District 12 honorably.

It's time for a change. Vote Bernadette Hansen.

Susan Karp

Amity

Selfless leadership

I am writing in support of the re-election of Scott Hill for mayor of McMinnville. In my 14 years working within the city of McMinnville, 10 years as a planning commissioner and four as a city councilor, I have been impressed with Scott’s selfless leadership.

In the Good to Great books, they define leaders who exhibit traits that create excellence as “level 5 leaders.” Scott is a role model of just such exemplary leadership. Scott is a balance of personal humility and professional will. His ambition is, first and foremost, always for what is best for the city. I have seen him work with calm determination in the most difficult of circumstances. Scott is a clock builder versus a time teller.

Greatness is a methodical journey spent taking consistent action to build the foundations. Scott is focused on building the organization and people so the foundation will be strong for McMinnville into the future, emphasizing a standard of excellence in a consistent, methodical way. Scott works behind the scenes rather than on stage. He gives the glory to others over himself. He looks in a mirror when there is work to be done and out a window when there is praise to be given.

He works tirelessly for the city. He supports those around him to be successful, grow, learn and take leadership seats in government.

His support and encouragement are the reason I joined the City Council. He admits what he doesn’t know and seeks to surround himself with great people He is a rare and exceptional leader in these critical and turbulent times. Please join me in voting for Scott Hill for mayor.

Wendy Stassens

McMinnville

Only motive to serve

I’m enthusiastically supporting Kris Bledsoe for Yamhill County treasurer. Not only does she have the education and financial experience necessary for that position, she has a long history of leadership and service in our county.

Currently, she is a member of the Yamhill County Investment Advisory Committee. Her political opponent, Paulette, has been a member of that same committee in the past, and both have worked under our current county treasurer, Michael Green.

Guess which one Green strongly endorses? Kris Bledsoe.

I’ll quote Mr. Green: "By far, Kris Bledsoe is best suited and trained to fill the role as Yamhill County’s treasurer. She understands the policies and the philosophy of public funds investing and will ensure that the policies currently in place will continue to benefit the county.”

This is exactly what we voters wanted to know. Thank you Mr. Green. In addition to her proven expertise, Kris has a good heart, and will keep us, the taxpayers and diverse array of citizens, in mind as she manages our county investments.

We can trust her to make wise, long-term decisions without having to consider any alliances with members of a certain rather far right political persuasion, who have so obviously planned to exert undue influence on our local government.

Have you seen the really expensive signs installed together all over the county? Some big money is bankrolling these candidates, who hope to dominate our local politics.

This is a political phenomenon seen this year in many local races in Oregon and other states. Be wary, dear voters, and support people whose only motive is to serve.

Madeline Bishop

McMinnville

Eminent qualifications

There's no doubt Kris Bledsoe is the most qualified candidate for Yamhill County treasurer.

Kris is certified as a government investment professional through the Government Investment Officers Association, which employs a rigorous 22-course certification process.

She holds an honors degree in economics from the nationally esteemed economics department at the University of Washington. She has studied the fundamentals of sustainable investment through the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment , and U.S. public policy through Harvard University Online.

Kris has received professional training in financial investment and management through a bond investment company and Oregon bank. As a bank executive, she served on an executive team responsible for managing a $100 million portfolio, setting rates for deposits and loans, and managing quality and risk.

She has experience as an investment broker with Smith Barney, a bank auditor with Wells Fargo and a private banking officer with Chase Private Banking. She has written loan policies, served as the loan compliance officer and headed up marketing operations.

Kris is an unaffiliated voter. Because Oregon has a closed primary system, she sometimes changes her party affiliation so she can vote for her preference in Oregon primaries.

Voting for the county treasurer is very much like hiring a financial planner. The treasurer takes care of and invests your money for you.

It takes a special kind of person to do this well. That person needs to have a firm grasp of finance and an excellent understanding of financial markets.

Kris fits that bill. When it comes to finance, she's done it all.

In addition to her eminent qualifications, she is a woman of integrity. She would do an excellent job of caring for and growing Yamhill County funds.

You can’t go wrong with a vote for Kris Bledsoe.

Steven Rupp

McMinnville

Self-determination

As a Libertarian who watches closely and actively engages in community life, I was happy to see Commissioner Rick Olson’s editorial opinion that the county consider moving toward home rule.

Decentralizing is nearly always a positive. Central authorities do not have the capacity or right to effectively implement and efficiently administer policies over large areas. Conversations about taking power back from central authorities ought to happen in conjunction with reflections on the composition of our units of local government. We must ask ourselves and our communities what liberty and autonomy mean, not as buzzwords, but as ways of living that we experience or are denied the chance to experience.

Even if the state and federal government were to disappear tomorrow, we would be left with county and municipal leaders who represent various brands of authoritarianism and exclusion. The local “progressives” embrace misguided taxation along with regressive zoning, and the local “conservatives” display cronyism and deference to corporate business interests.

Together they embrace “development” that limits the capability of normal folks to innovate, create and trade, free from restraint. They agree on the maintenance of the police state and de facto exclusion of poor, homeless, immigrant and minority populations from our community projects.

I fear that without community-driven decentralization, any change would serve only to expand the powers of a small group of people who already have way too much ability to determine how we live. I hope we seriously consider, even embrace, Olson’s proposal. Let us do so while also embracing true autonomy and liberty, and challenging local special interests.

I’m excited to see people like city council candidate Tynan Pierce embracing some of these concepts. I hope more community members speak up for the causes of freedom and self-determination.

Caleb Polivka

McMinnville

Time for a change

I voted for Ron Noble in the last election, in large part owing to an inaccurate smear campaign by his challenger.

I also voted for Noble because I trusted his claims that he would be a bipartisan legislator who would represent the interests of House District 24. Instead, he demonstrated his party allegiance over serving his constituents, when he chose to leave the state along with his Republican colleagues.

In a recent virtual debate, he indicated the walkout was the only tool available to address a “flawed” climate change bill.

In 2020, it isn’t enough to acknowledge the reality of climate change, then provide excuses for not showing up to work when it is addressed. We need leaders who actually lead on critical issues like climate change. We need leaders who address the shortcomings and challenges of a mostly two-party system head on, with integrity and maturity.

Lynnette Shaw is that leader. She has a wealth of experience that would serve her well in Salem – as a community organizer, owner of multiple businesses, leader in the LGBTQIA community. She is someone who will work tirelessly on behalf of all constituents.

She brings an innovative and collaborative spirit to everything she does, which is exactly what we need in Salem. She can help us tackle a range of interrelated challenges facing our community and state, including affordable childcare, housing, healthcare and higher education, and barriers constraining our agricultural, manufacturing and agro-tourism businesses.

Join me in voting to send Lynnette to Salem to represent HD24. It is time for a change.

Tanya Tompkins

McMinnville

Boquist has to go

I and Sen. Brian Boquist of District 12 both served our country as U.S. Army officers. As such, we swore an oath to “… defend the Constitution of the United States … and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office … ”

In 2019, Sen. Boquist abandoned his post and threatened state police when he fled the Capitol to block legislation he opposed. He advised the OSP commander, “Send bachelors and come heavily armed.” In a floor speech, he also warned Senate President Peter Courtney, “If you send the state police to get me, hell is coming to visit you personally.”

Sen. Boquist knows that an officer never abandons his post or threatens colleagues or law enforcement personnel with violence. For violating his oath, he would have been court-martialed in the Army.

U.S. District Judge Michael McShane called Boquist’s statements “unprotected fighting words.” Boquist’s threatening behaviors are unacceptable. We must restore civil debate and elect problem-solvers, not people threatening violence when they don’t get their way.

I’m voting for Bernadette Hansen.

Peter Enticknap

McMinnville

Religious affiliation

Someone on social media thinks that Brittany Ruiz’s religious affiliation is somehow an issue, at least enough so that you refer to it in your Oct. 9 piece, “Ruiz challenges status quo in election bid.”

Our country was founded on various freedoms, including freedom of religion. If we’re going to pledge allegiance to those principles, it’s time to practice them. Her religion has nothing to do with her qualifications as a candidate.

But since the issue has been raised, let me say this:

I have been a Scientologist for 45 years. I have friends and business acquaintances all over Oregon.

My friends are Christian, Jewish, agnostic, and who knows what else. I’ve never had any problems with any of them because of my religion, nor they with me because of theirs.

I’m not alone either. I heard once that there may be as many as 2,000 Scientologists in Yamhill County.

Somehow the anonymity of social media unencumbers people’s fear of anything different.

Every religion, every sect, faces this. We’re not alone.

I have never experienced popular media coverage of my religion that was even remotely close to what I have experienced in Scientology. I assure you, neither have you.

If you really want to learn, go to Channel 320 on DirecTV. To get your information from popular or social media is like relying on North Korea to learn about America.

If you really believe in freedom of religion, don’t make it an issue. Evaluate Ms. Ruiz on her merits.

Leland Thoburn

McMinnville

Voting straight ticket

I plan on voting for Paulette Alexandria for Yamhill County treasurer. We are fortunate to have someone of her background and temperament interested in the position.

She is not a political climber, but rather someone who wants to dedicate her 30 years financial expertise to us through service. I have listened to her speak and she understand the true duties of the position. Our county, state and nation are at a crossroads in this election. We are turning from a constitutional republic to a socialistic totalitarian government.

I encourage freedom-loving Americans of all parties to vote straight Republican this election and help bring back our rights. Freedom is indeed not free.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Not buying the polls

If history repeats itself, Joe Biden will lose big.

The polls showing him winning are similar to the 2016 polls showing Hillary Clinton winning. They either fail to properly poll key local areas or configure their techniques to get a desired outcome.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, an evangelical Christian and Trump admirer, won in 2019 after never leading. The left-leaning Labor Party candidate led for two years prior to the election.

The media discount President Trump’s campaign rallies. But the crowds are larger and more enthusiastic than in 2016.

The media would be shocked if they covered the Trump rallies and evaluated or analyzed who and why attendees are taking time off without even knowing if they will actually get in. According to GOP Chairwomen Ronna McDaniel, 20.9% of attendees at the Duluth rally were registered as Democrats, 17.2% failed to vote in 2016 and 8.4% had not voted in the last four elections.

The mainstream media spent a couple of years covering the Mueller Investigation. They don’t seem to be interested in recent document releases demonstrating they were wrong.

Judicial Watch had to file lawsuits to obtain documents hidden by the deep state. My take is that the Russia hoax was initiated by Clinton to distract from her private e-mail server problem.

Judicial Watch does not endorse candidates. It investigates government corruption.

It has sued cities and states to force them clean up their voter rolls. This information is also available on its website.

The N-R endorsed Joe Biden. He’s talked a lot, but never done much.

This year, Biden doesn’t have much to say. He won’t even tell us his positions.

President Trump answers questions from a hostile media, while Biden barely gets questioned and never in hostile fashion. He can’t attract crowds to his events, maybe because his followers are too busy protesting.

Don Cummings

McMinnville

Voting for integrity

I’ve been meaning for several days to write a letter endorsing Kris Bledsoe for county treasurer. A recent letter from Lindsay Berschauer in support of Kris’ opponent left an ugly taste in my mouth, inspiring me to support Kris with even more fervor.

Kris has the heart, as well as the dedication, intelligence and experience, to do an outstanding job as our county treasurer. Although I know her only casually, I’ve seen in her paintings and her passionate letters and presentations that she is a woman of great heart.

Kris has lived in Yamhill County for a very long time, and understands it inside and out. I deeply admire her dedication to Yamhill County and its people.

Kris Bledsoe will bring an impressive résumé of education and experience to the job, from her honors B.A. in Economics to her current service on the Yamhill County Investment Advisory Committee. She has a long list of accomplishments.

The endorsement by Mike Green, our capable outgoing treasurer, is worth repeating, “By far, Kris Bledsoe is best suited and trained to fill the role as Yamhill County’s Treasurer. She understands the policies and the philosophy of public funds investing … ”

Now, back to Berschauer’s letter.

It reminds me of the mud-slinging Berschauer engaged in during her own candidacy for county commissioner last spring. I hope most others in Yamhill County, regardless of party affiliation, agree with me that kind of name-calling and distortion discredits the writer as well as the candidate she supports.

Please join me in voting for integrity. Vote for Kris Bledsoe for county treasurer.

Barbara Bond

Amity

Help fight addiction

This November, we can save lives and protect future generations from a lifetime addiction.

Oregon Measure 108 would increase the tax on cigarettes and begin taxing e-cigarettes for the first time. This is important to me because I lost my dad to lung cancer two years ago.

I’d like to think that if we knew then what we know now, he would have stopped smoking and still be alive.

Now I need to fight to keep my relatives and siblings alive. I beg people to please stop smoking.

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’m committed to saving lives from cancer.

Nearly 30% of cancer deaths are caused by smoking. Meanwhile, youth tobacco use is rising because so many teens are using e-cigarettes.

Measure 108 could help reverse these statistics. It’s projected this cigarette tax would decrease youth smoking nearly 20% and keep about 19,000 youth and young adults from starting to smoke.

Measure 108 would lower health care costs for everyone and fund important health care programs. The revenue would help create a healthier Oregon by funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs and the Oregon Health Plan.

I’m voting yes, and I hope you will, too.

Margaret Kallunki

Sheridan

Stay the course

As a past city councilor, council president and mayor of McMinnville, I follow city council discussions, decisions and actions closely. I’m now serving on the county commission, and the county maintains a good relationship with the council, mayor and city staff.

As I look at the next several years, I weigh the ability of the council and mayor to act in the best interests of the citizens of McMinnville in light of the COVID situation, the lengthy recovery period to follow, and future growth within limited expansion space in the current UGB. In doing so, I urge McMinnville citizens to re-elect Mayor Scott Hill, Councilors Kellie Menke in Ward 2 and Adam Garvin in Ward 3, and first-time council candidate Lisa McCracken in Ward 1.

Lisa’s experience as a military veteran, the concern she has for our veterans, and the concern she has for the health and quality of life for all McMinnville citizens, would be a welcome addition.

Rick Olson

McMinnville

Expertise valued

I have worked on the budget committee for McMinnville for the past two years. During that time, I have come to appreciate the good financial position the city has worked hard to develop.

Much of this is the result of the strong financial background and leadership that Kellie Menke brings to the people of the city.

Many cities have seen increased expenses that have stretched their resources, forcing layoffs and service cuts. Because of careful planning and adequate reserves, McMinnville has not had to implement these drastic measures.

In addition, during the pandemic, the city has taken full advantage of federal reimbursement programs. Thus, most of our COVID-related costs have not become a burden to the taxpayer.

However, city expenses are rising faster than revenue. How does the city meet this reality without burdening citizens with more taxes and fees?

There are costs for public safety, roads, building maintenance, facility replacement, staff wages and double-digit PERS commitments. These continue to grow with our expanding population, while city revenue streams remain static or decline as the economy struggles to recover.

Our budget committee, chaired by Kellie with the able assistance of Mayor Scott Hill, continues to make sure we are doing all we can to address the goal of providing you with the most efficient government possible. This requires a solid understanding of how city finances are affected by multiple issues.

Kellie Menke has that understanding, making her a valuable asset for our city. Vote to retain Kellie Menke on the city council.

Cherry Haas

McMinnville

Business acumen

I support Chris Chenoweth for city council.

We moved to McMinnville in 2012 from Olympia, Washington. What a breath of fresh air.

In spite of its natural beauty, Olympia is a city of graffiti, derelicts and homelessness. It’s perhaps the Northwest capital of tattoo parlors.

McMinnville is none of those things. Why the difference?

The McMinnville City Council consists of a banker, CPA, consultant, contractor, winemaker, automotive specialist and marketing director — no government employees. In contrast, Olympia is a state capital controlled by public employees.

Those employees are supported by the state’s sales tax. That makes them independent of the economics of the city itself.

Our councilors’ fortunes are tied to the city’s. Olympia’s are not.

I have engaged in homebuilding in both cities.

The Olympia area had regulation upon regulation, and the regulatory employees were unhelpful, if not downright obstructive. Not so McMinnville. I could write an essay on the kindness and helpfulness of Robert Toskin, McMinnville’s former building official.

Our state is technically bankrupt. Pension liabilities hang over us like Damocles’ sword, and nobody can do anything about it.

Why? Because the legislature is controlled by public service workers. I do not believe public employees, or former public employees, should sit on councils, commissions or legislatures.

Chris Chenoweth has guided his company, met payroll, satisfied customers and stayed in business for 24 years. Since 95% of small businesses fail, that is an accomplishment.

Chris’ economic fortunes are tied to those of McMinnville, as we need them to be.

Barend Van Zanten

McMinnville

Who really benefits?

I really wish the term “affordable housing” would disappear from the language.

No housing is affordable without local jobs paying wages that allow individuals and families to comfortably rent or buy shelter.

However, perhaps the phrase does serve one purpose.

When politicians, candidates, city employees and civic leaders promote “affordable housing” without first developing local jobs paying housing-affordable wages, and training for such, they are not serious. What they really are saying is they just want to build more houses for those who can already afford them.

Somebody benefits, but it won’t be those trying to keep a roof over their heads.

Unfortunately, these new houses are increasingly more expensive, thus increasingly less affordable for those unable to qualify for and commute to higher-paying metropolitan jobs. McMinnville becomes another suburban bedroom community, with increasing problems related to a rapidly growing population.

So when you hear the term “affordable housing,” you should loudly question who really benefits, and at what cost to our town and its citizens.

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville

Toxic swamp threatens

Backed by large financial contributions and fanatical partisanship, national and state politics have become a toxic swamp. Our local political races are supposed to be non-partisan, but unfortunately, some of that noxious partisan slime is seeping into McMinnville’s political environment as well.

I have attended McMinnville City Council meetings for many years.Local government thrives when the city council focuses on important issues, takes citizen input and reaches a compromise solution.

Members with a variety of local perspectives add to the council’s effectiveness, if committed to working together. But members trying to emulate our “leaders” in Salem and Washington with a “my way or the highway” attitude get nothing accomplished. You can see plenty of past examples of that in other cities in the county.

Please educate yourself about who the candidates are in our local races and where their funding is coming from.Their decisions as elected officials are far more important to our daily lives than the prima donnas prancing across the national stage.

I support the re-election of McMinnville Mayor Scott Hill.

Mayor Hill and I belong to different political parties, and I sometimes disagree with the positions he takes. But he listens to public input and works hard for the betterment of the community.

We need to keep elected officials like him.

Mark Davis

McMinnville

Wealth of knowledge

I am writing today to endorse Kellie Menke’s re-election effort in City Council Ward 2. In my nearly two years working with her on the council, she has demonstrated steadfast dedication to McMinnville, its citizens and its efforts.

Kellie’s leadership has been invaluable. As the council continues to welcome a new and diverse set of members, it’s important to have someone like Kellie, who can talk, listen and debate issues intelligently, aided by longstanding experience.

In our non-partisan positions, our job as policymakers for the city should not include outside or undue influence, nor should it include any sort of political agenda. Kellie upholds these values tremendously.

While we don’t always align, Kellie has always been a valuable partner. She doesn’t bring anything to the table other than a wealth of knowledge, a passion for service and an earnest desire to do the work.

Please join me in reelecting Kellie Menke to City Council Ward 2 this election.

Zack Geary

McMinnville

Land grab

Local candidates in this 2020 election say they support expanding the urban growth boundary to provide affordable housing.

But the chance for affordable housing was there for the taking with all the housing being built on Hill Road. And none of it is affordable.

Now they tout taking prime farmland, with no guarantees the land would be used for affordable housing. Going against the Land Conservation and Development Commission to develop more urban sprawl defies what Oregon has stood for for decades.

Kari Moser

McMinnville

Count every vote

This year is unlike any other year in living memory, and we are probably going to see an election unlike any other.

Due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19 across the country, we will probably see more absentee and mail-in votes than ever before. For many states, this will be a big change, and it seems likely it will slow down their counting process. I think Americans need to be prepared to wait a day or more for the full election results.

This will be difficult, as political operatives will try to use that time to sow doubt on the results. But in our democratic republic, we must count every vote, even if it means living with uncertainty for a few days.

Tyler Crook

Willamina

Independence important

Kris Bledsoe is the ideal candidate for Yamhill County treasurer. She not only has all the all the essential business and educational qualifications for the office, but also brings a long and successful history of experience managing public funds.

Kris currently is an active member of the Yamhill County Investment Advisory Committee, attending all meetings. Based on her active participation, she has earned the endorsement of the current county treasurer, Mike Green.

Kris thoroughly understands the complexity of the county’s investment policy and the constraints placed therein. In his endorsement, Green said Kris brought a level of interest and dedication unmatched by either past or present committee members.

County treasurer is a non-partisan position. To be truly effective, the treasurer must be independent, not beholding to others.

Kris brings the knowledge required and the independence necessary to best benefit the county. Her knowledge of the investment strategy required by Yamhill County financial portfolio is broad and deep.

She practices a conservative investment philosophy. And she is beholden to no one — no political party or philosophy.

The treasurer is charged with delivering the best possible investment returns on the county portfolio. This takes an intelligent, experienced and dedicated financial professional.

Kris fits this description perfectly. She brings everything we need to this position in order to assure the citizens of Yamhill County their tax dollars will be responsibly managed and invested.

Please vote for Kris Bledsoe for Yamhill County treasurer.

Susan Meredith

McMinnville

Wise and dedicated

Scott Hill has contributed enormous skill, expertise, energy and time in fulfilling his duties as mayor of McMinnville. Prior letters to the editor have pointed out the numerous city and community positions which he has filled.

One of Scott’s significant contributions is transportation impacting McMinnville, as a member of the Yamhill County Parkway Committee and the Mid-Willamette Area Commission on Transportation.

As chair of the parkway committee, charged with the role of building the Newberg-Dundee Bypass from Dayton to Rex Hill, I have observed how Scott is looked to as a leader in the bypass effort. Scott’s wise and effective judgment and experience help create the regional energy and consensus to complete the work.

Scott is always available to meet with state and federal legislators and officials, either in Salem or in Washington, D.C. He is frequently and effectively involved with the Oregon Department of Transposition and Oregon Transportation Commission.

Scott’s experience in banking, budgeting, policymaking and mayoral leadership, and his ability to effectively communicate, are very significant to the success of this vital project. I have also been fortunate to work with Scott on programs benefiting those less fortunate as well. These are the persons lacking permanent housing, nourishing food or means to shower and wash clothes.

Scott has always been available, day or night, especially during the COVID pandemic, to discuss ways to assist programs that meet these needs. One to which he lends particular encouragement and support is our local Mission, located on 14th Street. Scott brings wisdom, passion, commitment and experience to the position of mayor. I urge you to re-elect Scott Hill so that McMinnville can continue to benefit from his wise, dedicated and effective leadership.

Dave Haugeberg

McMinnville

Natural problem-solver

The daily turbulence of national politics can sometimes diminish the importance of state and local elections. This year we have the opportunity to fill the local Senate District 12 seat with an exceptional candidate — Bernadette Hansen.

She is a clear thinker, naturally given to problem solving. She would serve us well in our communities and represent us without exception in Salem. Bernadette is my neighbor. For a number of years, she has served as president of the road association formed by our rural neighborhood of 40 plus homes in order to maintain our only access road.

This road includes a bridge, culverts and constantly eroding pavement. But Bernadette has, with grace and intelligence, steered a group of property owners with different ideas, priorities and resources to come to agreement about our mutual needs — no small task.

Her efforts also increased our sense of community. And I am confident that she would bring those same skills and that same work ethic to the complex issues we are facing in the state. In 2019, her opponent in this race, Brian Boquist, was taken to task by a federal judge who admonished him, “Words, it turns out, have consequences.” This was in response to lawsuits involving Boquist’s threatening language to his colleagues in the state legislature.

Language is important. Words radiate to describe who we are and how we might think about ourselves.

Bernadette’s words project a keen understanding of ideas and important issues, including natural resource management, the economy and healthcare.

Her words on education and homelessness show concern for inclusion and equity. Her language reflects her positive belief that when we work together it is possible to create solutions that work for all Oregon communities.

Vote Bernadette Hansen. She will show up.

Gail Leslie

McMinnville

Working people’s candidate

Lynnette Shaw is a rare candidate. Her authenticity and experience shine for the benefit of House District 24.

It’s clear Lynnette hasn’t been blighted by the brutal binary of partisan politics.

Lynnette deeply understands COVID-19 recovery isn’t about party. She knows consensus is built with an open mind and a spirit for learning about our community’s perspectives.

Lynette views livable wage jobs as a centerpiece of a healthy local economy. She is the only candidate who has recognized the brutal financial struggles of House District 24 residents during the economic crisis, as thousands struggle still to regain their footing.

Lynnette has the experience to lead working people of House District 24 back to a prosperous future. While many struggle in today’s economy, the working people deserve a Representative who will go to work, too.

The only choice for House District 24 is Lynnette Shaw.

Paige Barton

Beaverton