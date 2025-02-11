Langsdorf returns to Beaver football program

News-Register file photo##Danny Langsdorf, pictured here during his induction in the McMinnville High Hall of Fame in 2003, has been hired as the Senior Quality Control Analyst for Oregon State football.

Langsdorf previously served as the Beavers offensive coordinator from 2005-13. His nearly 30-yard coaching career also includes time in the Canadian Football League, the National Football League and several college programs around the county. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Temple.

“I’m excited to have Coach Langsdorf re-join the Oregon State program,” said OSU head coach Trent Bray. “He made an impact at Oregon State as an assistant coach and is going to be a valuable part of our staff going forward.”

Langsdorf grew up in McMinnville and was a three-sport athlete for the Grizzlies from 1987-1990

After high school, he walked on at Boise State University, where he played for three seasons before transferring to Linfield, playing under his father, Ed, in his final two seasons.

As a two-year starter at Linfield, he earned All-Conference honors while passing for 2,724 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games.

Langsdorf was inducted into the Mac High Hall of Fame in 2023.