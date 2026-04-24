JOY Youth Orchestra to perform in Newberg

The Junior Orchestra of Yamhill County, or JOY, is sponsored by the nonprofit Yamhill Enrichment Society. YES funds in-school instruction, after-school programs and ensembles for young musicians. It also organizes a two-week summer camp.

JOY starts with violin classes for kindergarten and first-grade students as part of their school music programs. For grades 2 through 5, it offers after-school classes in violin, viola and cello, so students can learn new skills or build on those they’ve started developing in K-1, as well as learn to work in groups.

The JOY Youth Orchestra features both strings and symphonic instruments for students with prior experience in grades four through 12.

Players audition, rehearse and perform for the public. The next auditions will be May 30-31.

For more information about JOY and YES, go to the website, yamhillenrichmentsociety.org.