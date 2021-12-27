John Jackson 1960 - 2021

John Jackson, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 27, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born January 11, 1960, at a whopping 11 lbs 2 oz, to Carl and Sharon Jackson. He graduated from McMinnville High School and attended his dad’s alma mater, Oregon State University.

In his youth he spent three summers in Laramie, Wyoming, with his family. After first grade, he won a local library summer reading contest by reading over 319 books. In Wyoming he spent time playing, camping, catching and mounting butterflies, and was fascinated with the dinosaur museum. He was active in Little League, Cub Scouts, and 4-H rabbits.

John toured the East Coast with his parents and siblings during America’s bi-centennial celebration in 1976.

After college, he spent a few summers working at a fish cannery in Alaska, which was a great experience for him. He then went on to work at RB Rubber (currently Ultimate RB), working there until his cancer prevented it.

John was an avid sports enthusiast, especially rooting for the Oregon State Beavers, Portland Trail Blazers, and college football. He enjoyed game nights with a group of college friends up until his passing.

He was a quiet man with a tender heart, keen sense of humor, and caring nature, who loved his family, friends and animals.



He will be joining his father, Carl; his brother, Joel; and grandparents, John and Mabel Voll. He is survived by his mother, Sharon, and stepfather, Rich Newberg; sister, Judi Pratt (Curtis); step-sisters, step-brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, local cousins, Robin Sturn and Pat Malott, and several out of area relatives.

John requested no services be held. Charitable contributions in his name may be made to St. Vincent’s Cancer Center, OHSU Cancer Research, or the charity of your choice through Macy & Son Mortuary. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.