John F. Kerrigan Ph.D. 1952 - 2022

On June 10, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, John F. Kerrigan died peacefully, with his wife and daughters at his bedside. A Celebration of John's life will be held outdoors from 4 to 6 p.m. September 16, 2022, at 16900 S.W. Sunrise Ln., McMinnville. Parking is limited, so please carpool. There will be a potluck following. Please RSVP by texting Emily Kerrigan at 503-435-9155, or email emily.kerrigan1@frontier.com. Instead of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon at https://parkinsonsresources.org