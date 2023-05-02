John Edward Looney 1942-2026

John Edward Looney, a man dedicated to his family and community, passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2026, following a courageous and long battle with Lewy body dementia.

Born in March of 1942 to Carl and Helen Looney in Van Nuys, California, Ed spent his youth in Burbank and Palmdale. A natural athlete, he played football for Antelope Valley Junior College after graduating in 1960 from Palmdale High School. While he had intended to continue his football career at Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, his life took a sudden turn following the unexpected passing of his father.

His connection to Oregon, however, had begun years earlier during a trip to Newberg, Oregon, to visit family. It was there, visiting relatives who lived just across the street, that he first met Darlene. Though he returned to California to finish his schooling, he left Oregon knowing she was the one for him. They were married in 1962, beginning a devoted life together that spanned over six decades.

Ed’s career was marked by a tireless spirit of service. In the early 1960s, he served for five years as a reserve officer for the Newberg Police Department. He also spent 12 years as a skilled tool and die maker at Tektronix. In 1974, Ed found his true calling when he joined Washington County Fire District No. 1. He dedicated two decades to the fire service, eventually retiring in 1994 from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) as a Firefighter/EMT III. Even after joining the fire department, Ed continued his tool and die work on his off days by opening his own shop, Chehalem Tooling and Machining, at the farm.

Even in retirement, Ed’s industrious nature never wavered. In 2000, he and Darlene embarked on a new adventure by planting wine grapes on their farm, drawn by the quality of the Ribbon Ridge soil. Together, they put the land to a new and meaningful use.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen; his sister, Beverly Rockwood; and his brothers, Carl (Buck), Bob, Clifford, and Cleo. He is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene; his six children; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He was a pillar of his family, and his kindness and strength will be felt for generations to come.

A memorial service to celebrate Ed’s life will be held at a later date.

