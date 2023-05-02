Jacquelyn Karen Dornon 1943 - 2023

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Karen Dornon, age 80, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 9, 2023, in McMinnville. Jackie was born September 9, 1943, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to John Field and Evelyn (Taylor) Field.

Jackie grew up in Alaska, moving to California as a teenager, where she met her husband, Fred. Jackie and Fred were married June 14, 1963, in Burbank, California. They had three children, Chuck Dornon, Robert Dornon and Sandra Dornon-Belmont.

Jackie loved animals, especially horses, and as a young woman was trained in Rosenbach Trick Riding, where she helped train horses for roles in the movie industry. Jackie later made a career as a racehorse trainer at Hummingbird Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Moving to McMinnville in 1978, and then to Carlton, Oregon, from 1987 to 2004, Jackie owned and operated a shop called “Jackie Specialties” in downtown Carlton, before later moving back to McMinnville to spend her remaining years in retirement. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and socializing and dancing with friends. We will forever remember Jackie’s warm smile, infectious laugh and giving heart.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dornon; and her son, Robert Dornon. Jackie is survived by her children, Chuck Dornon and Sandra Dornon-Belmont; her half-siblings, John Field Jr., Sharon Young and Johanna Field; and four grandchildren, Bryan Dornon, Mark Dornon, Anna Belmont and Heather Dornon.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Jackie, which will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Rd., McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com