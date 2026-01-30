Investigating the Bible: Attack with love

There’s an old church joke, which can be retold variously depending on which religious group is favored. Fictitious denomination names are used here. A remote rural village had one church, the First Church of My People. A new family moved into town from a city where they faithfully had attended the Fellowship of Those People. They did not attend the My People church. One day the grandfather of the new family died, and not having a minister of their own, they asked the My People’s minister to conduct the funeral. The minister sought advice from his regional director: “Should I officiate at the funeral for someone from the Fellowship of Those People?” The director responded: “Bury as many of Those People as you can.” The Bible offers better responses when believers in God encounter those who believe differently or not at all.

Rely on God’s Word. The apostle Paul mentored Timothy, whom he called his “true child in the faith.” Later, Timothy ministered in a local church, and false teachers threatened his congregation. Paul counseled him to, “…continue in what you have learned and have firmly believed, knowing from whom you learned it and how from childhood you have been acquainted with the sacred writings, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. All scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:14-17, English Standard Version used throughout).

Disagree with respect. Paul taught Timothy to respond with grace to those who strayed from truth. “Do not rebuke an older man, but encourage him as you would a father, younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, younger women as sisters, in all purity.” (1 Timothy 5:1). For those outside the church, Paul urged: “Walk in wisdom toward outsiders, making the best use of the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.” (Colossians 4:5-6).

Love those with different beliefs. Mark Hatfield was a man of Christian faith and a long-time Republican senator from Oregon. During the Vietnam War, he was one of the few Republicans who publicly opposed the war and President Nixon’s actions. After Nixon’s resignation in disgrace, he was a pariah, shunned by politicians who didn’t want to risk being seen with him. Few visitors came to his home in San Clemente, California. One of the few was Senator Hatfield. Chuck Colson, a Nixon legal counselor who became a believer after Watergate and prison, asked Hatfield why he made frequent trips. Hatfield said, “To let Mr. Nixon know that someone loved him.”

Love your enemy. In Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, he said, “You have heard that it was said ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven.’” (Matthew 5:43-44)

A friend of author Philip Yancey works at a pregnancy center in Michigan. She is a committed Catholic, who counsels her clients to choose against abortion and helps them find adoptive parents. The center is close to a major university and pro-choice demonstrators often walk in front with pickets. One cold, snowy day she ordered out for doughnuts and coffee. When they arrived, she carried them outside, offering them to her “enemies.” She said, “I know we disagree on this issue, but I still respect you as people. I know it must be cold standing out here all day. I thought you might want some nourishment.” The picketers were shocked, mumbled thanks, and stared at the coffee. They refused to drink any at first, perhaps fearing she had laced it with poison.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is an Oregon resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)