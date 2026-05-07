By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Increase in available TLT revenue flagged for Dayton festivities

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

ALLCAPS

T A X , T A X , T A X , IS NOT THE ANSWER GROW UP AND FIGURE THIS THING OUT OR GET OUT,BYE BYE.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable