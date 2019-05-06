Highway 18 near Dayton closed for repairs

Highway 18 near Dayton is closed for May repairs, between McDougall Corner and Ash Road. The section of highway will be closed weekdays for most of the month, while crews repair two bridges and repave the roadway.

It is scheduled to last until May 23. Detours are in place to Highway 99W through Lafayette. The road will be open on weekends, but will be closed 24 hours a day during the week, beginning at 6 a.m. each Monday.

Local traffic will be able to travel to and from Dayton on OR 18 from OR 154 to the OR 18/OR 221 (Salem-Dayton Highway) interchange.

After the full closure ends, there will be periodic night time one lane closures on OR 18 from Sunday night at midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, and nightly Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Travelers should expect up to 20 minute delays during these lane closures.

Crews will replace the bridge joints and seal and overlay the decks of the Yamhill River Bridge and the Oregon 221 overcrossing. They also will repaint the steel girders and replace the existing bridge rail and guard rails, and repave the road.

The project is expect to cost about $5.1 million.