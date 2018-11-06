Hebert leading the way in Sheridan council race

Lucy Hebert, Rich Cox Sr. and Sandy Walker were leading the Sheridan City Council race in early returns Tuesday night.

Hebert had a sizable lead, 570 votes, 23.5 percent, to 477 for Cox, 19.7 percent; 391 for Walker, 16.1 percent; 337 for Heidi Careaga, 13.9 percent; 312 for Cindy Sample, 12.9 percent, and 310 for Melissa Brown, 12.8 percent. Sample earlier announced she had left the race.

Val Adamson, Michael Ellis and Rene Quinones were not seeking re-election.

Mayor Harry Cooley is running unopposed. He was appointed to the position in January 2014 and elected to a four-year term in November of that year.