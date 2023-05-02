Zakary Ross Nasby 1998 - 2024

Zakary Ross Nasby, 26, of Newberg, Oregon, tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on July 11, 2024. Zak is survived by his parents, Frank and Lisa Nasby of Newberg; brother, Nikolas and Sarah Nasby of Newberg; grandparents, Robert and Alma Nasby of Redland, Oregon; girlfriend, Victoria Howard and her family of Salem, Oregon; his beloved dog, Moxi; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a large circle of friends.

Zak graduated from Newberg High School in 2016. He loved animals of all kinds and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed many other hobbies and activities, including his pool league and gaming online with friends and family. He was an accomplished athlete, excelling in lacrosse (receiving all-state and conference honors) and ice hockey (Vancouver Rangers Junior Hockey). He enjoyed and continued his lacrosse career as a volunteer assistant coach for Newberg High School.

He had a kind heart and spirit – always willing to help anyone in need. The loss of Zak leaves a large hole in his family, friends, and community. We will miss his smile, laughter, and adventurous personality that kept everyone on their toes.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Chehalem Valley Brewing in Newberg, Oregon. You may make charitable donations in Zak’s name to your local animal shelter and/or youth sports outreach programs.

