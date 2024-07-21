McMinnville motorcycle rider killed

A McMinnville man was killed about 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, when he lost control of his 2000 Kawasaki ZX9 motorcycle and was thrown from the bike. His helmet came off in the crash, McMinnville police said.

Cooper D. Erickson, 21, was fatally injured in the wreck on Hill Road near S.W. Redmond Hill Road.

Witnesses told police that the biker was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control. Both he and the motorcycle continued in a high-speed slide on the roadway and shoulder, police said.

After sliding about 250 feet, they hit the passenger side of a 2012 Ford F150 pickup that was turning left into a private driveway on the east side of S.W. Hill Road.

Police said occupents of the pickup were not injured.

Erickson was taken by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center, then flown by Life Flight helicopter to the trauma center at Oregon Health Science University in Portland. He died at OHSU.

Oregon State Police assisted with the investigation. McMinnville police said they don't expect to issue any charges or citations.