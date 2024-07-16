Red Flag Warning in effect through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, to 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. The warning affects the northern and central areas of the Willamette Valley, including Yamhill County,

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are predicted; lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts, according to the NWS.

There is a 10% chance for wind gusts in excess of 50 mph from the strongest storms through this evening. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, according to the NWS.