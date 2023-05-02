Wanda Steinke 1932 - 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Wanda Steinke, a beloved wife, Mother, and Nana.

Wanda passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the age of 91. She was born October 27, 1932, in Kamionka, Poland, to Robert and Augusta Wismach. She was raised in Poland and Germany, where she attended school and learned several languages before immigrating in 1951 to the United States.

Wanda married her sweetheart, Richard, on May 17, 1952, in Sheridan, Oregon. She enjoyed being a primary grade Sunday school teacher and singing in the church choir. Wanda worked for a time as a nurse’s aide, housewife, and later worked and retired as a cook for the McMinnville School District. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Wanda leaves behind her daughter, Cindy (John) Newberg. She is survived by four grandchildren, Rachel (Sean) Ezell, Nathan (Marj) Newberg, Emily (Josh) Paine, and Tyler Newberg; and five great-granddaughters, Rylynn Newberg, Jane Ezell, Sophia Paine, Heidi Newberg, and Adalynn Paine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Ursula; and son, Vernon.

We invite you in celebrating Wanda’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Church on the Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on her behalf can be made to Hope on the Hill.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.