Craig Michael Maxey 1961 - 2026

A Celebration of Life for Craig Michael Maxey, of McMinnville, Oregon, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, with Parochial Vicar Father Justin Echevarria officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors in McMinnville.

Craig Michael Maxey passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from cardiac arrest, joining his father and older brother in Heaven. He was 64 years old.

Craig was born March 9, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Wendell Sr. and Mary Ellen (Theisen) Maxey. He grew up in Lincoln, the third oldest of 11 children, and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Osmond High School. Craig played all sports in his youth: football, basketball, baseball, track, and soccer. His family later moved to Oregon in 1977. Craig attended high school at Mount Angel Seminary in 1978, and graduated from Mount Angel before continuing his education at Oregon State University, where he earned a degree in Communication. While attending Oregon State University, Craig also served three years in the Air Force Reserve.

In his early 20s, Craig displayed his entrepreneurial spirit by designing BMX bicycle seat covers in bright neon colors. Over the years, he explored a variety of interests, including fashion modeling, flying lessons, and building rockets. Craig also developed a love for international travel early in life and enjoyed visiting many countries around the world. During the Beanie Babies collecting phenomenon of the mid-1990s, Craig became a major collector during the height of the craze.

Craig married his Oregon State University sweetheart, Kathy Lynch, in 1989. Together, they were blessed with two children, Spencer and Savanna.

Craig later built a successful logistics business that he operated for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching his son Spencer play high school and college baseball, watching his daughter excel as a cheerleader, graduating from college, pursuing his ham radio hobby, and vacationing with his family in tropical destinations. Craig and Kathy divorced in 2016, after which he moved to the East Coast.

In July 2022, Craig reconnected with a longtime friend, Lynn. He moved back to Oregon in November of that year. He soon began working as a medical production technician at Sigmastim, where he formed strong friendships with many of his coworkers and applied his skills and talents. Craig and Lynn became engaged on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. In 2023, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and were married on July 3, 2023, surrounded by their loving family members.

Craig and Lynn were deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent with their close-knit families. They also shared a love of travel, often visiting warm destinations both together and with loved ones.

Craig embraced life in McMinnville with his wife and mother-in-law while working in Tualatin. During the weekend, he enjoyed gardening, home improvement, ham radio hobby, and attending St. James Catholic Church regularly until the Lord called him home.

Craig is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn Maxey; loving mother, Mary Ellen Maxey; his former wife, Kathy Maxey; and his children, Spencer Maxey and Savanna Maxey. He is also survived by his siblings, Beth and Kelly Dohmen, Doug and Lysa Maxey, Patrick and Shauna Maxey, Diana Campos, Marc and Gina Maxey, Jay and Toni Maxey, Paula Maxey Dartman, Gina and Tim Reinke, and Wendell Maxey. Craig was a proud uncle to 30 nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Maxey Sr.; his older brother, Alan Maxey; his grandparents, Hugh and Gladys Maxey, and Evelyn and Rudy Dibbert; and Casper and Irene Theisen.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.