Newberg-Dundee Police make arrests in alleged prostitution case

Newberg-Dundee Police arrested three people July 17 following an investigation involving potential human trafficking at two businesses where sexual acts allegedly were being exchanged for money. The three were charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution. According to Officer Robert Mitchell of New

berg-Dundee police, authorities are not naming the arrestees because it is an ongoing investigation that may involve women who were trafficked for sexual purposes.

“Many of the women involved in these illicit businesses are the victims of human trafficking,” a news release said.

Advocates from the Yamhill County Crime Victim Assistance office are working with police to “ensure that any potential victims were connected to services as soon as possible,” police said. CVAs are helping potential victims secure medical treatment, housing and other emergency assistance.

At least one person associated with the Lavender Foot Spa was transported to the hospital for medical care, police said.

According to Newberg Police, detectives opened the investigation in June after receiving tips from community members alleging that Amber Massage and Lavender Foot Spa were carrying on illicit businesses At least one of the businesses, located on Portland Road in Newberg, was advertising “Asian Massage” on its storefront.

Detectives contacted the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists about the possibly illegal activity. OBMT investigators conducted an undercover operation at both locations The investigators “were propositioned in both businesses for sexual acts multiple times on multiple days,” Newberg police said.

On July 17, OBMT investigators and detectives from Newberg Police, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and McMinnville Police carried out search warrants at

both businesses. A Newberg-Dundee spokesperson said they found fraudulent massage licenses displayed inside both places. Neither was registered with the state as legitimate massage businesses.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office helped with the case, as did an FBI linguist who assisted with Chinese translation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. More suspects may be charged.