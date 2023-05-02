Richard "Rick" Lawrence Olson 1952 - 2024

Richard “Rick” Lawrence Olson passed away Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 72. He had led a great life.

Rick went to school in McMinnville, Oregon, starting at St. James for eight years, then moving into the public schools, where he graduated from McMinnville High School in 1970. He went on to attend classes through Portland State. He was a Navy veteran, eventually moving into the technology field as Internet Technology (IT) at OHSU for a few years. He accepted a position with Oregon Mutual Insurance (OMI) as the IT Manager, and retired from there after 33 years. He also taught seniors how to maneuver through this “new technology," teaching classes at Linn-Benton Community College. While working, he also volunteered with many community committees.

As a young child, Rick was a “ball boy” for the football team, as well as being a coach for the young girls’ softball team. He loved Linfield football and the girls’ softball teams. He also loved gardening and spent many hours making sure everything was dead-headed and getting enough water. Rick was an avid and passionate PEZ collector, and with this hobby, accumulated many thousands of them.

McMinnville was the love of his life. He wanted to make it the best place ever for everyone; and he did a wonderful job with all of his volunteering. Starting as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT for many years, then serving on the city council, then as mayor of McMinnville, and eventually serving on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners.

Rick married Candy (Boge) on August 2, 1997. He told everyone about his love for her. Together, they had a little Chiweenie dog named Sally Sue.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucy (Peloquin); and one brother, Bill (Sue). He is survived by his wife, Candy; sister, Shirley (Vincent) Bernards; and brother, Robert “Bob." He has many nieces and nephews who were all very special to him. He is also survived by three children, Brian, Kevin (Sharon) and Jason (Rebecca); two step-sons, Michael and Christopher (CR) Boge; and three grandchildren. He was very proud of all his sons, and told them so many, many times.

A Celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans Street). A potluck luncheon will follow in Room 203; please feel free to bring a dish to share.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.