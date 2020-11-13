By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 13, 2020 Tweet

He cruises for the Corps, and more

Marcus Larson/News-Register ## With flags and a handmade sign, veteran Chris Parks observes the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps on Tuesday. Parks, who served 6 1/2 years in the Marines, also cruised with his flags on Veterans Day and Election Day.

Tuesday’s cruise recognized the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps, founded Nov. 10, 1775. Wednesday’s trip honored Veterans Day.

A week earlier, he flew the flags from his pickup on election day — to show patriotism and pride, he said; not to support politics.

“I got a lot of thumbs up, honks and waves,” he said. “But a few people didn’t want to make eye contact.”

That’s OK, he said. Flying the flag shows his pride in the U.S. and the military, he said. He said he’s like many Marines: “Loud and proud.”

Parks joined the Marines immediately after high school in 1986. He’d actually signed up a year earlier, when he was 17 and still a student in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

It was while working in the fields with his father when he announced he planned to join the Marines. “Their uniforms were the snappiest,” he said, recalling the innocence of youth.

As he grew up, he said, he learned how special it is to be a Marine. Not everyone makes the cut. And “the Marines fit in my life; I’m very organized,” he said, laughing about how he has to use the leaf blower every couple days to keep his lawn neat.

Parks went through basic training in San Diego and Infantry Training School at Camp Pendleton. He was assigned to the Marine barracks at the Naval Air Station in Sicily, where he did guard duty at the weapons compound.

When he returned to the U.S. from Italy, he served at Twentynine Palms, California, in an infantry unit. After re-enlisting, he spent another three years at Camp Pendleton.

He was serving stateside during the Gulf War. “I didn’t see any combat; I’m just a regular guy,” he said.

After finishing 6 1/2 years in the military, Parks went to work for Federal Corrections. He retired two years ago from the Federal Correctional Institution at Sheridan.

He is a member of the American Legion, has relatives in the Sons of the American Legion organization, and his mother has been active in the Legion Auxiliary for 30 years, serving as Iowa state president of the organization in 2014-15.

His brother, Mike, also is a veteran. He joined the Marines at Parks’ urging, then transferred to the Army.

“We’re a very proud family,” he said.

Parks said he flies the flag for his brother, his fellow Marines and all veterans. On Nov. 10 and 11, he always wears his “issue cover,” the camouflage cap he received when he joined 34 years ago.

“It’s a little faded and tattered,” he said, “but it shows my pride.”