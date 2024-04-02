Grand Ronde crash injures two motorcyclists

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 sent two motorcycle riders to the hospital Saturday, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP officers responded to a report of a crash just west of Grand Ronde Road in Polk County near 7 p.m. Saturday, finding a 2018 BMW motorcycle on its side in the middle of the highway. The owner of a Honda Civic who said he was involved in the crash was interviewed on scene.

Richard Marshall, 59, and Corey Jonsson, 62, of British Columbia, were transported to Salem Hospital. Marshall was treated and released, while Jonsson remained in the hospital at the time of the accident report, the OSP stated.